Jennifer Aniston's Fans Slam 'disgusting' Video Of David Letterman Licking Her Hair

Jennifer Aniston's fans have been 'disgusted' by talk show host David Letterman after an old video of him licking Aniston's hair surfaced online. The video of Jennifer Aniston's interview with David Letterman shows the former having a conversation with David when he tells her he "just wants to try something". The host then moves behind leans into her neck, before Jennifer jolts forward while laughing, and asks him "what are you doing?".

since we’re talking about david letterman being awful.. is anyone ever going to address this? pic.twitter.com/ZU5wIpsTFg — ⁎ (@jensbuffy) February 14, 2021

Letterman then grabs a piece of her hair and puts it in his mouth. Jennifer grabs a tissue and wipes her hair as the audience erupts into laughter. Jennifer's fans have branded David Letterman as 'creepy' after the video gained major attention online. One of the users said, "This horrific. We need to keep remembering this stuff happened and still does in people’s everyday lives". Several users also tagged the video as 'disgusting' and also expressed their opinion on how female actors were exposed to such horrifying interviews by popular faces of the industry.

This horrific. We need to keep remembering this stuff happened and still does in people’s everyday lives. Jennifer Aniston fans condemn ‘disgusting’ resurfaced David Letterman interview - The Independent https://t.co/Van2koH3TL — Annabelle Llewelyn (@nannabelly) February 19, 2021

I was a fan of Letterman when I was in high school and university, but when I look back on a lot of his clips they're soo awkward and cringy. The most horrifying one is him smelling Jennifer Aniston's hair- there's no comedy it's just straight up sexual harrassment on air 🤮 — Dan Ashley (@Ohcanadan) February 14, 2021

there is a disgusting video where David Letterman harasses Jennifer Aniston, licks her hair and invades her space...similar sht from Colbert, & Jay Leno...so creepy. I think Lindsay Lohan is a talented woman who was sadly eaten alive by the cruel Hollywood system + her parents :( — ValleyWitch✩ (@NINETIESWITCH) February 14, 2021

Just saw a clip of letterman sucking on poor Jennifer Aniston’s hair in the 90s and I guess at this point it’s more that I’m wondering if there’s some brain chemical men have that makes them absolutely batshit insane — Amanda Hackett (@ae_hackett) February 19, 2021

This jennifer aniston interview on David Letterman in 1998 is still disgusting to watch. pic.twitter.com/hEPT5jwVEZ — chloe jen year 😯 (@okayaniston) February 19, 2021

After the video surfaced online, there were several interviews of David Letterman with different female actors that have paved their way to the internet. One of the interviews which is receiving major flak online is Lindsay Lohan's 2003 interview with Letterman. In the video, David is seen talking again and again about Lohan's time in rehab and how she was addicted to different kinds of drugs. In the interview, Lohan is seen resisting to answer certain questions, however, Letterman is seen pressurising her to answer. Other past Letterman interviews doing the rounds on social media include one with Paris Hilton in 2007, in which he repeatedly grilled her about her time in jail, despite her saying she didn’t want to talk about it.

jfc that's so damn gross.



_NOW_?!? Had I seen that _then_ I would have been horrified and I was far more of a shit then to boot. https://t.co/ThBksAXusi — Neovagina Evangelion since 2018 (@RaeGun2k) February 14, 2021

