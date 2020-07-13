Katy Perry Asks Jennifer Aniston To Be Her Baby Girl's Godmother? Details Inside

Back in the beginning of 2020, Katy Perry had announced that she is soon going to have her first child. She made the big revelation on the reality show American Idol. In a concert in Australia, the singer also announced that she wants a baby girl. She also shared the good news with her 99-year-old grandmother before she passed away. Now, it is being reported that the Roar singer wanted a FRIENDS star to be her baby’s godmother. Read on:

Katy Perry wants Jennifer Aniston to be godmother to her child

It was recently reported that music artist Katy Perry asked her friend Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother to Perry’s unborn child. The two celebrities have become close friends over the years and trust each other completely. The reports also state that Aniston cried when Perry asked her to be a godparent.

Reports further mentioned that the FRIENDS star was very happy and had teary eyes when Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom asked her to be their baby’s godmother. Perry and Aniston have been spending time together even during the lockdown when they went for social distanced-walks for catching up with each other. Perry and Bloom announced the gender of their baby back in April.

The couple is now all set to figure out a perfect name for their baby girl and on the list of names, Fleur is certainly on top. It means ‘flowers’ in French and the name goes hand in hand with Orlando’s last name. On a radio show, the star was seen talking about the name of her baby. She said that James was a 'bad name' and that Fleur sound 'really good'. Here is a video from the radio show:

While Perry’s baby girl is her first child, her fiancé Bloom has a son named Flynn, from his previous marriage with Miranda Kerr. Perry and Bloom have officially been together since 2016. Fans of the singer and the actor are looking forward to the birth of Perry’s first child and are highly eager to know her name.

