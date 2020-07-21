Jennifer Garner Spotted Spending Beach Day In Malibu In Polka-dotted Swimsuit, See Pics

Hollywood actor Jennifer Garner was seen enjoying a beach day in Malibu. The actor wore a one-piece swimsuit on Sunday, as she spent her time soaking up some sun on the beach. According to reports, Garner, 48, was accompanied by a friend as she flaunted her well-toned figure in the swimwear.

Jennifer Garner wore a white and blue coloured polka-dotted swimwear with frilled sleeves. The Summersalt swimwear is quite a hit amongst celebrities and was previously sported by other leading in Hollywood as well. The swimsuit is reportedly worn by many other celebrities like Jenna Dewan, as well as Kate Hudson.

Jennifer Garner's photos

In the picture that has gone viral, Jennifer Garner is seen wearing a pair of dark coloured goggles as she had her hair pulled back in a messy bun. As she made her way to the beach, Jennifer was seen wearing a contrasting white and blue coloured sweatshirt which complemented the swimsuit perfectly. According to reports, the mother of three was seen catching up as she chatting with the friend that accompanied her.

Jennifer Garner has been reportedly staying with her family near the beach for over a week now. Garner’s staycation comes after the actor is reportedly building a new house in Brentwood neighbourhood. According to reports, Jennifer Garner has been spotted strolling on the beach along with her daughter on June 12 and has reportedly been spotted in Malibu since. Jennifer Garner reportedly also visited her mansion which is under construction, on Thursday.

Garner bought the property in July 2018 with the intention of building a new home from scratch. She sold the home that she shared with her ex-husband Ben Affleck during their marriage, which was then bought by another Hollywood couple Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. Jennifer Garner’s new house in Brentwood, where she will be staying with her three kids Violet, Serafina and Samuel is located in the neighbourhood with other celebrities like LeBron James.

Jennifer Garner's Instagram

Previously, the 13 Going 30 actor took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself grooving to a song. when the actor was homebound in her mansion, she shared a hilarious video on her Instagram account. In the video, Jennifer Garner is seen standing in her laundry room with heaps of laundry to get to. The video begins with her folding the clean laundry and it soon escalates to her bobbing her head to the song and standing on the table with a laundry basket. Jennifer Garner revealed that the song playing in the background is Think About Things by Daði Freyr.

