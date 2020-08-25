Jennifer Garner Cries In Slo-mo As She Finishes Watching 'The Office'; See Video Here

Jennifer Garner is now part of The Office fandom. The Hollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a funny slo-mo video of herself after watching The Office finale. The video was loved by the show’s fans.

Jennifer Garner cries in slo-mo after watching 'The Office' finale

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in the consumption of television shows, web series, and movies on streaming platforms. Many old TV shows are being re-telecast once again. Actor Jennifer Garner has also joined in on this binge-watching trend amidst the ongoing pandemic.

In her latest Instagram post, Jennifer Garner revealed that she and her kids have been stuck on their couch for months and watching The Office. In her caption, she wrote that they were working their way through “How to Behave as Grownups” a.k.a. The Office. Jennifer Garner revealed that The Office finale hit them pretty hard.

Also read | Jennifer Garner And Bradley Cooper Look Comfortable On A Beach Day In Mailbu, See Pictures

Through this caption, Jennifer Garner revealed that she accidentally recorded her reaction to The Office finale in “slow-mo” and shared it with her fans on Monday since she thought, “they might need this”. Jennifer Garner’s slow-mo is every bit hilarious. While crying in slo-mo, Garner is also providing commentary to the visuals. Watch this hilarious Instagram video here.

This commentary is every bit hilarious. In the end, she also advises her viewers and fans to watch the show. She concludes the video with The Office dialogue, “Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica”.

Also read | Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Sunflowers On Instagram Says, ‘Come On, July’

Many celebrities like Selma Blair, Mindy Kaling, and others loved Jennifer Garner’s reaction. They also added their reaction to the video in the comment section along with the fans. Take a look at these comments here.

Even though the show ended a long time ago, the discussions around it continue to this date. The Office actors Jenna Fischer a.k.a. Pam Beesly and Angela Kinsey have been re-watching the show together. The two discussed one of a scene from Season 3 episode titled Back from Vacation on their podcast Office Ladies.

On the podcast, the two ladies discussed the scene where Dwight is comforting Pam. This scene takes place after Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and his girlfriend Karen (Rashida Jones) make up after their explosive fight. Angela revealed that the scene brought her to tears and remembers shooting it.

Also read | Did Ben Affleck Speak To Jennifer Garner Before Introducing His Kids To Ana De Armas?

Also read | Are Jennifer Garner And Bradley Cooper Dating? The Two Were Spotted At A Beach In Malibu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.