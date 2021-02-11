'Yes Day' Trailer: Jennifer Garner Starrer Comedy Promises Loads Of Fun And Entertainment

The trailer for Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez starrer Yes Day is out now and it will definitely make you want to watch the movie. The movie’s plot is quite intriguing and revolves around a day when parents don’t deny their kids for anything that they wish to do. The trailer came out on Wednesday, February 10; read along to find out more about the movie and its catchy plot.

The trailer for Netflix movie Yes Day is out now, take a look

Netflix has released the trailer of their upcoming family comedy Yes Day, which will stream on the OTT platform next month on March 12. The movie will star Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, and Jenna Ortega in pivotal roles, along with June Diane Raphael, Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims. The movie is an adaptation of the children’s book Yes Day, authored by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and will have Miguel Arteta at the helm, while Justin Malen has written the screenplay.

Alongside the trailer, the caption read, “YES DAY, 1. A fast, funny family comedy starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as parents who can't say no to their kids for 24 hours” followed by “2. A new holiday you can instantly start with your own family by simply saying yes #YesDayChallenge”.

The 2 minutes and 20 seconds long trailer introduces the audience to the Torres family, which has five members including the mother - Allison and father - Carlos, played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez, respectively along with their eldest daughter Katie and younger kids Nando and Ellie. The parents are seen constantly worrying about their kids in order to protect them and make sure that they don’t get into any sort of trouble.

They are often seen denying their kids the smallest of fun activities following which Katie suggests having a "Yes" day where Allison and Carlos have to say yes to anything and everything the kids demand. And as the "Yes Day" arrives, the kids are pumped to get to do whatever they wish. What follows is a day full of fun and some trouble with Allison landing in the lock-up and a one of a kind bonding experience.

