Jennifer Hudson Performs 'A Change Is Gonna Come' At DNC - Day 3

Jennifer Hudson appeared at the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC). The American singer-actor took to the Tiffany Dome at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in her hometown of Chicago and performed her rendition of the song A Change is Gonna Come. The song was originally sung by Sam Cooke. Jennifer was accompanied by two pianists and one saxophonist. It was a pre-recorded performance that Hudson had teased on her social media a night before.

Jennifer Hudson performs A Change is Gonna Come

Image courtesy - Democratic National Convention: Day 3 official YouTube

Hudson's taped rendition of the song was played after Kamala Harris delivered her acceptance speech as the first woman of colour to be nominated by a major party for VP. Hudson had previously performed the same song at the 2019 AFI awards which honoured Denzel Washington. A Change is Gonna Come was a pivotal track in one of Washington's films titled Malcolm X.

Back in 2008, Hudson had performed The Star Spangled Banner while promoting Barack Obama during the Democratic National Convention. A Change is Gonna Come holds a special place for the democratic party as Obama had cited the lyrics of the song during his victory speech after winning the 2008 election. Whereas, in his inauguration months afterward, Bettye LaVette and Jon Bon Jovi sang the Sam Cooke song as a duet.

Jennifer Hudson had previously also sung for Hillary Clinton back in 2016. Hudson is an active gun-control activist after the tragic deaths of her brother Jason Judson and mother Darnell Donserson to gun violence. The vocal actor-singer also performed at the inaugural 'March for our Lives' in 2018 after the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Besides Hudson, Billie Eilish made a surprise appearance at the DNC Day 3 and performed the song My Future. She delivered a short speech before starting her performance stating that the Trump administration is destroying the American system thus leaders who can fight against systemic racism and inequality are a need of the hour. Eilish concluded her note by stating that people need to vote 'like their lives depend on it'.

