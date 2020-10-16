Jennifer Hudson Talks About Aretha Franklin Biopic, Says Singer Influenced Her Musically

Jennifer Hudson is currently gearing up for her role in Aretha Franklin's biopic, Respect. In a recent interview with Entertainment Daily, Jennifer Hudson shared that she sang Aretha Franklin's song in her American Idol audition, almost two decades back. Talking about starring in the singer's biopic, Jennifer Hudson told the portal that she truly feels like her whole life prepared her for it.

Further talking to Entertainment Daily, Jennifer Hudson shared that Aretha Franklin influenced her musically. She also added that she had performed many times on Aretha Franklin's songs, including her American Idol audition. Jennifer Hudson sang Franklin's ballad Share Your Love With Me during the third season of American Idol, judged by Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul. Talking about the same, Hudson called her journey, from then to now, a full-circle!.

Jennifer Hudson's American Idol Audition

Also Read | Timothee Chalamet opens up about leaked kissing pics with Lily, says he 'felt embarrassed'

In the same interview, Jennifer Hudson also spoke about her relations with Aretha Franklin. She said that she misses hearing from Franklin. Hudson said she feels like by learning about Aretha's life for the film, she also learned about her own life. Jennifer was handpicked by the former for the biographical drama, before her death in 2018.

Talking about the same, Jennifer Hudson said she still has the text chains from the singer. She also shared that she reads these chats every now and then. Jennifer revealed that the last time she spoke to Aretha was on August 8, 2018. Hudson added that Franklin sang until her last breath. She also added that she wants to be like Aretha. Hudson said she wants to be 80 years old and still continue doing what she loves, singing her way home.

Also Read | 'Two and a Half Men's' Conchata passes away, co-stars Charlie & Jon mourn on social media

About Aretha Franklin's biopic

Titled Respect, Aretha Franklin's biopic drama film is directed by Liesl Tommy. The screenplay is penned by Tracey Scott Wilson. The film stars Jennifer Hudson in the lead role. Apart from her, the film also features Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Karen Clark Sheard, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige. The biographical drama is slated to release in the United States on January 15, 2021.

Also Read | Where is 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' filmed? Know whether the spooky house is a real place

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh & Shilpa Shinde to star in Ekta's period drama 'Paurashpur'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.