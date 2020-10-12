Where Is 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Filmed? Know Whether The Spooky House Is A Real Place

The Haunting of Bly Manor was released on Netflix, earlier this month on October 9. The supernatural horror drama web television series is loosely based on Henry James' 1898 novel The Turn of the Screw. Helmed by Mike Flanagan, The Haunting of Bly Manor is a follow-up series of The Haunting of Hill House. As the series has been receiving a positive response from the audience, let us take a look at The Haunting of Bly Manor filming location.

Where is The Haunting of Bly Manor filmed?

The series is set in a place named Bly. Bly is a manor house in the Essex countryside. The house is, however, a fictional place in the series. Set in an English countryside backdrop, the shooting of the series took place in Vancouver, Canada. Several haunted films are shot in this location.

The shooting of The Haunting of Bly Manor commenced on September 30, 2019. The filming was packed up by February 2020. The nine-episode new Netflix series is set in a haunted estate with its inhabitants having to deal with chilling paranormal activity. The producers have not revealed whether the spooky scenes were shot inside a real manor house or not.

Reports by I News state that some of the interior shots were artificially created at The Bridge Studios in Canada. The manor house situated in Vancouver, Canada was previously used for shooting The Turn of the Screw. The film features the locations from the series, including the Gothic mansion of Sheffield Park in East Sussex and Brympton d’Evercy, a manor house near Yeovil, Somerset.

The series is also the second entry in The Haunting anthology series. It stars Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve, Carla Gugino, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kamal Khan, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Christie Burke, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Thomas Nicholson, Henry Thomas among many others. The supporting and recurring cast of the series include Roby Attal, Calix Fraser, Kate Siegel, Catherine Parker, Alex Essoe, Matthew Holness and Liam Raymond Dib.

