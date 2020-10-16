Shaheer Sheikh & Shilpa Shinde To Star In Ekta's Period Drama 'Paurashpur'

Ekta Kapoor's production house recently announced a new ALT Balaji series starring Shaheer Sheikh and Shilpa Shinde. On October 15, the makers took to their official Instagram handle to announce the news. Titled Paurashpur, the makers shared a series of pictures from the sets, announcing the commencement of the show's filming.

The makers shared two pictures, wherein, you can see a clapboard revealing some details about Paurashpur. It mentioned the names of upcoming series' director, director of photography, producer and producing house. In the second picture, one can spot the set of Paurashpur which looks like a huge palace. The series is likely to be historical one.

In the caption, the makers announced that the shooting for Paurashpur started on October 15. They also revealed that the series is a periodic drama. Paurashpur follows the story of kingdoms, gender power struggles and politics. The makers mentioned Shaheer Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Annu Kapoor, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Polo Das, Flora Saini, Kashish Rai, Ashmita Bakshi among many others, teasing fans with the Paurashpur cast details.

Shoot begins of a magnum opus #Paurashpur, a period drama!

A story of kingdoms, gender power struggles and politics. Stay tuned to #ALTBalaji to know more!

@annukapoor @milindrunning @shilpa_shinde_official @sahilgsalathia @poulomipolodas_official @shaheernsheikh @florasaini @ashmitabakshiiam @kashishr_

Paurashpur's shooting begins

Fans say 'excited for this one'

Fans were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the Instagram users wrote, 'I m very excited about the story and Charecters....', while another added, 'Best of luck ðŸ¤©ðŸ”¥ @shaheernsheikh it will be interesting as you have chosen itâ¤ï¸'. Netizens were also excited to see Shaheer Sheikh and Shilpa Shinde part of the cast members. One of Shaheer's fans wrote, 'So excited for this one♥ï¸#ShaheerSheikh you are going to rock this. All the best for this.ðŸ”¥', while another netizen added, 'Excited to see #ShilpaShinde â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

