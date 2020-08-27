Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close To Feature In Virtual Reality Film 'Baba Yaga'

Jennifer Hudson, Kate Winslet and Glenn Close will be starring in the virtual reality animated film Baba Yaga. Daisy Ridley too will be featuring in this project. According to reports by several news portals, Baobab Studios has now confirmed the addition of Jennifer Hudson, Kate Winslet and Glenn Close to the cast of the film. Fans of the actors are excited and eager to watch them in this upcoming film. The concept of the film in itself has been a subject of excitement among fans. The film, being a virtual reality animated flick, will give audiences a chance to be a part of the film and thus choose the outcome of sequences.

Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close to star in a VR film

Also Read | 'Ammonite' Trailer Makes Fans Wish Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan Win An Oscar For The Film

Hudson, in a press release, mentioned that the film Baba Yaga has been made around a beautiful story. She stated that she is honoured to be an executive producer and thus a part of such a lovely film. Speaking further about the film, Jennifer mentioned that the movie has been set and rooted in folklore. She added that despite that they were inspired to bring in some modern-day themes and thus widen the focus of the film. She revealed the film's themes will revolve around strong female characters as well as several environmental themes as well.

Keep an eye out for exciting, new announcements about “Baba Yaga” this week, you’re not going to want to miss it! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3ZLjmYEhPI — baobab studios (@baobabstudios) August 25, 2020

Also Read | 'Blackbird' Trailer Promises An Emotional Family Drama With Kate Winslet & Susan Sarandon

Speaking further, Jennifer said that the themes used in the film are some of the most wonderful ones and she felt that the world needs to explore them further. She once again showed gratitude and said that she was honoured to be part of the film. She especially mentioned Kate Winslet, Glenn Close and Daisy Ridley and said it was her pleasure to be part of the film with them. She labelled their line up as a strong female cast.

Also Read | Bella Thorne's Net Worth Proves She Is One Of The Richest Content Creators On OnlyFans

Baba Yaga is a fairy tale and thus the movie is set in precisely that type of environment. The virtual reality animated film will allow users to make choices which will affect the course of the movie. Baba Yaga has been directed by Baobab Studious co-founder Eric Darnell, who has previously worked on films like the Madagascar series and Antz. The movie is scheduled to have its world premiere at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival on September 2.

Also Read | Titanic Cast Featured Some Popular Names Who Gave Terrific Performances

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.