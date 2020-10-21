Phil Collins Files Suit Against Ex-wife For 'unlawfully Occupying His Property'

Phil Collins is a well-known actor, singer and songwriter who met his ex-wife Orianne Cevey in 1994 and got married in 1999. The artist is in the news for suing his ex-wife Orianne Cevey for allegedly occupying his Miami mansion with her new husband. Read on for details:

Phil Collins sues ex wife Orianne Cevey

Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey separated in 2006, however, 10 years later, they announced that they were back together. According to reports by Miami Herald, Collins filed a lawsuit against Orianne Cevey for allegedly living in Collin’s $33 million dollars Miami beachfront mansion. According to the report, Oriaanne Cevey and her new husband have also hired four armed men to protect them.

The report further stated that Phil and Orianne broke up recently in August via a text message. The message received by Phil mentioned that Orianne had gone to Vegas and married a businessman.

According to the complaints filed by Phil Collins, Orianne and her new husband were “threatening, implicitly and explicitly to prolong their unlawful occupation of the property through force”. It continued with “an injunction needed to end an armed occupation and takeover of the Phil Collins home by his ex-wife and her new husband”.

When Phil Collins sued Orianne, he also expressed his concern over his memorabilia including multiple awards and instruments kept at the Miami mansion. He believed that there was “a substantial risk that the couple or their agents will destroy, conceal, or remove the valuable and irreplaceable personal property”.

According to the statement made by Collins' attorney to Miami Herald, Phil's ex-wife is trying to shake down Phil for money and as his attorney, he has zero tolerance for that type of behaviour. He added that he will use every single remedy to get her out of the house. Phil Collins' ex-wife's attorney hasn't responded to the filed suit against them but mentioned that they had no comments about the case.

Phil Collins’ net worth

Phil Collins was a drummer and later became a singer of Genesis. He has sold more than 100 million albums so far which would have increased Phil Collins' net worth in these years. According to reports by Wealthy Gorilla, Phil Collins’ net worth is roughly estimated to be $260 million as of 2020.

