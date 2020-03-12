Jennifer Lawrence And Other Celebs Who Were Luckily Spotted By Directors, Casting Agents

Not all of Hollywood's famous faces wanted to actually become actors. Some were unexpectedly spotted while they were out having lunch. Others were discovered totally by mistake. What these personalities have in common is that they were inexperienced when they landed their big break. Take a look at some of them.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image Courtesy: Jennifer Lawrence fan page Instagram)

It is hard to believe that Jennifer Lawrence is only 29 considering she has won an Oscar for her role as Tiffany in Silver Linings Playbook. One of her most celebrated roles is as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. Lawrence’s big break was accidental as, during her vacation in New York City, she was spotted by a talent agent. The agent turned her into a successful teen model overnight, and she made her TV debut on the TV series Monk in 2006. From there, she has appeared in many films like The Hunger Games, X-Men, and many others.

Pamela Anderson

Whilst attending a BC Lions football game with friends in 1989, Pamela Anderson was shown on the jumbotron wearing a very tight-fitting Labatt beer brand t-shirt. Labatts signed her on as their promotional model. From there, it led to many modelling gigs, and then her first acting stint on Home Improvement series.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron moved to Hollywood when she was 18 years old. One day, she was trying to cash a $500 check from her mom and the teller refused to do so. They got into a spat, and eventually, a gentleman stepped in to help her. That gentleman happened to be talent agent John Crosby, who offered to represent the blonde bombshell and sent her to acting classes. After that, within a year, she landed her first role and was much appreciated.

