Jennifer Lopez Always Aces Her Short Hairdos & These Pictures Are Proof; See Here

Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez changed her signature hairstyle from long hair to short hair. The singer and actor has been seen posting images on Instagram. Check out her pics

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is known for her long signature hair look and recently, the singer transformed her look with a short hairdo that has been loved by her fans. Her short hairdo has been dubbed elegant and stylish by her fans. Check out her recent hairstyle that dazzled social media.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Skincare Routine That Gives Her That All Time Glow

Jennifer Lopez aced her short hairdo

An asymmetrical layered bob looks best on JLo. When Appleton, Jennifer’s hairstylist, was asked about the new look by a media portal, he said that he used a razor to make this hairstyle appear more natural than sleek. Reportedly, this style was created keeping in mind JLo's face and personality. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning Even Without Makeup On At 50, Here's Proof

JLo has occasionally broken the usual trend by indulging in new short hair looks. She posted a picture on Instagram in which she looks amazing in her short sleek hair. JLo captioned it with 'reporting for duty'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Not too short not too long, this medium hair length of Jennifer has caught many eyeballs. While promoting her own fragrance brand Promise, Jennifer Lopez styled her hair with streaks. Check out the image below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Ace Drake's 'Flip The Switch' Challenge; See Video

This is another beautiful picture of the actor that she has posted on her Instagram account. She is wearing white pants and a white top. She chose to do nude make-up that just looks awesome with her blonde sleek short hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

For the promotion of her movie Hustlers, she opted to redo her hair on her off white outfit by just making them curl outwards at the ends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Heartbreak Songs: From 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' To 'Alive' and More

 

 

First Published:
