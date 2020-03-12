Jennifer Lopez Always Aces Her Short Hairdos & These Pictures Are Proof; See Here

Jennifer Lopez is known for her long signature hair look and recently, the singer transformed her look with a short hairdo that has been loved by her fans. Her short hairdo has been dubbed elegant and stylish by her fans. Check out her recent hairstyle that dazzled social media.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Skincare Routine That Gives Her That All Time Glow

Jennifer Lopez aced her short hairdo

An asymmetrical layered bob looks best on JLo. When Appleton, Jennifer’s hairstylist, was asked about the new look by a media portal, he said that he used a razor to make this hairstyle appear more natural than sleek. Reportedly, this style was created keeping in mind JLo's face and personality.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning Even Without Makeup On At 50, Here's Proof

JLo has occasionally broken the usual trend by indulging in new short hair looks. She posted a picture on Instagram in which she looks amazing in her short sleek hair. JLo captioned it with 'reporting for duty'.

Not too short not too long, this medium hair length of Jennifer has caught many eyeballs. While promoting her own fragrance brand Promise, Jennifer Lopez styled her hair with streaks. Check out the image below.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Ace Drake's 'Flip The Switch' Challenge; See Video

This is another beautiful picture of the actor that she has posted on her Instagram account. She is wearing white pants and a white top. She chose to do nude make-up that just looks awesome with her blonde sleek short hair.

For the promotion of her movie Hustlers, she opted to redo her hair on her off white outfit by just making them curl outwards at the ends.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Heartbreak Songs: From 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' To 'Alive' and More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.