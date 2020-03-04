Jennifer Lopez's Heartbreak Songs: From 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' To 'Alive' and More

It goes without saying that Jennifer Lopez is considered to be one of the most renowned music artists in Hollywood. The pop-singer is often in the limelight and is known for her rocking dance numbers. However, the performer is also popular for delievering some of the best heartbreaking songs, which went on to garner an immense amount of love from fans. Check out the On The Floor singer's best heartbreak songs.

First Love

First Love has a slow start as a mid-tempo tune, followed by the chorus to becoming more dancefloor-friendly. The song was first developed when Lopez was talking to Martin, Kotecha and Cory Rooney about relationships during a break from the album recording. The album gained positive critic response, however, received minor success at the US Billboard Hot 100.

I'm Real ft. Ja Rule

Jennifer Lopez's I'm Real replaced Alicia Keys' Fallin as the topper of the Billboard. It spent five weeks in the top position. This song is from Jennifer's second studio album. I'm Real was released twice by the singer and still managed to gain equal response.

Love Don't Cost A Thing

Jennifer Lopez kicked off with a little taste of Hip-Hop. Love Don't Cost A Thing sees the star take aim at materialistic love. Love Don't Cost A Thing was also teamed up with an equally iconic music video. Love Don't Cost a Thing was met with worldwide commercial success and is considered a classic Lopez track.

Alive

Alive was penned by Jennifer Lopez, Cris Judd, and Cory Rooney for the Michael Apted-directed thriller, Enough (2002). Lopez performed the song live for the first and only time on The Oprah Winfrey Show on May 17, 2002. The song has over 2.7 million views on YouTube.

