JLo & Shakira Get Paid Nothing For Super Bowl, Here's How They'll Still Rake In The Moolah

Super Bowl on February 2, 2020, marked one of the biggest televised musical performance of the year as some of the biggest names of the music industry marked their presence at the event. The highlight of the entire show was Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance. However, both the singers did not get paid for their grand performance at the Super Bowl halftime.

Here is how Shakir and Jennifer Lopez will rake moolah even after not getting paid for their performance at the 2020 Super Bowl

Both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the stage by storm, on Sunday as they shared the stage and performed some of the most iconic songs of theirs including some of the other artists. However, both the veteran singers did not get paid for their performance at the event. According to the reports, Jlo earns a whopping $2.2 million per tour stop, while Shakira charges around $1.6 million. So what is it that made these singers sacrifice their hefty paydays?

The answer is the amount of exposure and publicity that the artists get after performing at Super Bowl has evidently shown hike in their streaming and music sales. This has been witnessed in several artists' case that the sales of their compositions have been drastically spiked just after one performance at Super Bowl. Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé are some of the artists who have largely benefitted after performing at Super Bowl in the past.

Recently, the president of Sportscorp, Marc Ganis talked about JLo and Shakira performing for free at the Super Bowl. He stated that JLo and Shakira are willing to perform for free and even subsidize the production costs through their record label or concert promoters because of the incredible exposure. He further added that even the biggest names need to continually promote themselves and Super Bowl halftime is the single biggest promotional vehicle for a musician in the world.

Check out the video of their performance below:

