JLo Shares BTS Videos Of Her Team Huddle Minutes Before Her Historic Super Bowl Act

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl 2020 half time show was evidently one of the biggest attraction of the big game night. Jennifer Lopez along with Shakira headlined the half time show in 2020 and creating history by becoming the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance.

Jennifer Lopez used the platform to headline a serious issue which reportedly touched many viewers hearts. Now, Jennifer Lopez has shared a video of her team getting ready for the big performance.

Jennifer Lopez moments before the Super Bowl half time performance

The highlight of the performance featured Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme taking the stage along with her mother to perform Let's Get Loud. Emme also got to take the stage in a solo performance singing Born in the USA.

Emme's performance touched hearts as she and other children started to emerge out of cages, referencing towards the border crisis in the USA. Jennifer then returned back to the stage wearing a feathered coat which paid tribute to her Peurtorican heritage.

The video shared by Jennifer Lopez features her and Emme getting hyped up and ready for their upcoming performance. Whereas, behind the scenes footage showcased her team getting ready just moments before the performance is set to start. Jennifer Lopez can be seen filling her team up with confidence as they all gather around for a prayer. A heartfelt moment between Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme can also be seen in the video where the 11-year-old can be seen hugging her mom as she kisses her forehead.

