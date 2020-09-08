Jennifer Lopez Shares An Adorable Family Photo On The Occasion Of Labor Day; See Pic

Every year, the United States celebrates Labor Day on the first Monday of September. The day honours the hard-working and persevering people of the United States who have contributed to the prosperity of the country. To mark this day, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 7, 2020, to wish everyone as she shared a lovely picture of her family and a sweet note. Netizens have also responded to JLo’s wish and gave several likes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jennifer shared a picture of her and her family posing for the camera all dressed in white. They can be seen giving all smiles for the camera. In the picture, Jennifer can be seen sporting a white printed dress along with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a sleek hairdo and dewy makeup. While Alex Rodriguez can be seen wearing a white polo t-shirt and white pants. He also completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Along with the post, Jennifer penned a sweet note wishing everyone on the occasion of Labor’s Day. The actor wrote, “Wishing everyone Peace and Love â¤ï¸ Happy Labor Day!” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post received several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users praised the family for their bond with each other, while some went on to praise the singer and her style of dressing. One of the users wrote, “Family goals â¤ï¸bless you, Happy Labor day” while the other one wrote, “truly love this! Happy Labor Day”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor went on to share another adorable post on her Instagram stories. In the picture, they all can be seen close to each other and are all smiles for the camera. Seeing these posts it is quite evident that they share a good bond with each other. Take a look at the post.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers alongside Constance Wu and Julia Stiles in crucial roles. The film garnered heaps of praise from viewers for their acting skills and storyline. Jennifer will next be seen in Kat Coiro's Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson. The film is in its post-production process.

