Jennifer Lopez's Quotes That Will Inspire You To Dream Big In Life

Music

Jennifer Lopez has inspired all age groups with her prolific work, here's taking a look at Jennifer Lopez's inspirational quotes that will help you dream big.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is currently one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. The actor has wooed fans with her acting skills and music. Jennifer Lopez has starred in several movies and has also sung many albums making her an inspiration to many.

Apart from starring in several films and making several music albums, Jennifer Lopez has also starred in several shows, fitness videos and many more as she can always be seen posting several posts on her social media handle. The 50-year-old actor has inspired all age groups with her prolific work. Here’s taking a look at Jennifer Lopez’s quotes that will inspire her fans in many ways in achieving big.

Inspirational quotes

I know it's hard for women to tap into that feeling of self-worth. We need to get the message out that you are valued, you are a goddess and don't forget that." ~ Jennifer Lopez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We all have our own unique sense of style. It's a reflection of our personality." ~ Jennifer Lopez

 

"You have to stand up and say, 'There's nothing wrong with me or my shape or who I am; you're the one with the problem!'" ~ Jennifer Lopez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Somebody said to me, not too long ago, 'Until you're twenty, you have the face you were born with, and after that, you have the face you deserve', and I really loved that - the idea that you wear who you are on your face." ~ Jennifer Lopez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Jennifer Lopez's Ex Of 10 Years David Cruz Passes Away At 51

"Sometimes it doesn't work — and that's sad. But I remain an eternal optimist about love. I believe in love." ~ Jennifer Lopez

 

"Sometimes you have to explore the darkness to get back to the light and get back to who you are." ~ Jennifer Lopez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Alex Rodriguez Spends Lockdown Time Playing Baseball With Fiance Jennifer Lopez And Kids

"You laugh it off, you get upset for a while, you're human and you let it go." ~ Jennifer Lopez

Also read | Here Are Best Scenes From 'Hustlers' Featuring Jennifer Lopez

Also read | Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Slay The Batting Practice With 12-year Old Emme

 

 

