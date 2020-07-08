Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'Selena' Is Worth Watching Again Because Of THESE Reasons

Jennifer Lopez has featured in some splendid Hollywood films in her acting career. But, one of her most memorable movies of all times is Selena. Released in the year 1997, JLO essayed the lead role of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the much-controversial biopic. If you are a fan of Jennifer Lopez and have seen this spectacular movie of the Ananconda actor, then you definitely know what we are talking about. Here we have listed some major reasons why you must re-watch Jennifer's Selena. Have a look

Reasons To Re-Watch Jennifer Lopez's Selena

Gave A Memorable Performance

JLO is very selective when it comes to her movie choices. Reportedly, she takes up only those projects, which interest her completely. In 1997's Selena, Jennifer Lopez gave one of her best performance ever. The On the floor singer not only looked every bit like the real Selena Quintanilla-Pérez but, she also caught a very similar accent and body-language like Selena in the biopic drama film. Be it her song sequences or dialogue deliver, JLO looked every bit of her character.

Worked Hard On Her Looks

Jennifer Lopez made sure that her looks in the entire film was inspired by Selena's voguish fashion choices. She worked really hard on her outfits, hair, and makeup. In fact, in some scenes, it is hard to differentiate whether its Lopez or actual Selena on the silver screen. There's no way we fail to mention the bejewelled bras, which looked splendid on the diva and became a viral fashion trend just after the release of Selena.

Gives An Insight Into The True Strong Personality Of Selena

Late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was a strong independent woman, who stood up against the wrong. She never shied away from speaking her mind and standing up for the right causes. In Gregory Nava's directorial venture, you will see many instances where Jennifer Lopez's character voices her opinion against the atrocities of society, especially racism.

An Adorable Love-Story Which Is Truly Unmissable

Celebrated actor Jon Seda played the role of Chris, Selena's husband in the movie. The endearing chemistry between Jennifer Lopez and Jon Seda is a major highlight of the drama-music film. Irrespective of going through several ups and down, the union of Selena and Chris is truly a visual treat to watch.

