Popstar Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made heads turn when they stepped on the Golden Globes red carpet. The singer looked stunning in a green, gold and white dress with a massive bow while Rodriguez looked pretty sharp himself in his classic black and white tux.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez dance their hearts out to Rihanna's track at Golden Globes after party

However, the two managed to grab all the attention with their after-party swag. Jennifer shared a photograph with Alex and the couple looked mesmerising as ever. A video that was shared by the singer made her fans go crazy and wish they were present for the after-party. The singer shared some of her dance moves which stunned everyone as they watched her grove so effortlessly to Rihanna’s popular hit ‘This is what you came for’

Jennifer was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Hustlers. However, she lost out to Laura Dern of Marriage Story. Regardless she won the heart of her fans who enjoyed watching their favourite pop star enjoy at the award function.

