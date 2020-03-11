Jennifer Lopez's Fiance ARod Shares Heartfelt Video To Celebrate Engagement Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez got engaged a year ago and it is reported that the duo is all set to get married later this year. In the one year the pair spent together, it can be seen that the couple did a lot of things together from attending awards shows to sharing good times. On March 10, 2020, JLo and Alex completed their one-year anniversary of Alex proposing to Jennifer Lopez. On this occasion, Alex took to his Instagram to share a video of where he is seen living his life to the fullest with his fiancé Jennifer Lopez. Take a look at the clip here.

Alex Rodriguez celebrates engagement anniversary with Jennifer Lopez on Instagram

Alex Rodrigues, the ace MLB player, took to his Instagram on March 10 where he shared a black-and-white video where he can be seen having a time of his life with fiance Jennifer Lopez. He captioned the picture by writing “❤️. One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes ❤️. Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you. #HappyAnniversary ❤️”.

Before this post, Alex Rodrigues also posted a video of him and Jennifer doing the Flip The Switch challenge. The couple was seen dancing on Drake’s famous song Nonstop. This hilarious video went on to garner over 11 lakh likes on Instagram. Take a look at it here.

