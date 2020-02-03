Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez To Tie The Knot This Summer? Find Out

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, exchanged rings in March 2019 and seems like they are finally getting ready to live happily ever after. According to a leading news portal, the couple plans to wed in summer 2020. And it goes without saying, fans can’t wait for those wedding bells to ring.

The duo has been talking about their nuptials arrangements fairly slowly. In fact, Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez, didn’t even have an engagement party until September 2019, a whole six months after the former Yankee popped the question.

Jennifer and Alex’s relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez confirmed their romance in the spring of 2017. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in New York in May of the same year. Two years later, they announced their commitment to her to share intimate photos of her beach proposal on social media which had then taken the internet by storm.

The rumoured wedding will be Jennifer Lopez's fourth and Alex Rodriguez's second. The 50-year-old singer was earlier married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd Y Marc Anthony, with whom he shared twins, Max and Emme, while the former New York Yankees star married Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of their two daughters, Ella and Natasha.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez Wants Her Daughter To Be 'independent', 'strong-willed', Post Hustlers!

In September 2019, Lopez was asked if his son, Max, would accompany her down the hall this time. At that question, she simply agreed to the question. During an interview with a leading news portal, he also talked about the possibility of having a destination wedding. He went on saying that they still haven’t confirmed on things and nothing is confirmed yet. Fans clearly hope that things go right this time as they can witness the two together.

Also read | Alex Rodriguez Net Worth, Salary, And Relationship With Fiance Jennifer Lopez

Also read | Jennifer Lopez's Fiance Alex Rodriguez Wins Hearts As He Shares A Heartfelt Post On Insta

Also read | Jennifer Lopez Shares A Christmas Kiss With Fiance Alex Rodriguez

Image courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.