Jennifer Lopez Shares A Christmas Kiss With Fiance Alex Rodriguez

Christmas has always evidently been one of the biggest festivals of the year. Many celebrities are seen celebrating and getting into the Christmas spirit. Similarly, pop-icon and Actor Jennifer Lopez took to her social media and posted adorable Christmas greetings for her fans with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Sharing a kiss in front of a Christmas tree.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez: Fashion Icon Awards to Oscars - when she channeled her inner fashionista

Jennifer Lopez's Christmas celebrations

Jennifer and Alex reportedly spent the Christmas day with their children. Jennifer is mother to 11-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Rodriguez is father to two daughters, Natasha and Ella respectively. The couple has been very vocal and open about their relationship and how their children are very important to them. Alex also took to his Instagram and posted a series of adorable photos from their Christmas celebrations.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez looks 'fly' as she glams up for date night with fiance Alex Rodriguez

Also read: Jennifer Lopez: From 'Papi' to 'Waiting for tonight'- Check 10 Greatest Hits of the Diva

In the first photo shared by Alex, Jennifer can be seen visibly surprised as she is unwrapping a Christmas gift. The family is seen sporting matching red jumpers with their names imprinted on them for the festival. In the other photo, Lopez's son Max is seen holding an Infinity Gauntlet toy from the Avengers movies fame. In the final picture, Jennifer and Alex are seen sharing a heartwarming hug. Alex had been sharing adorable posts with Jennifer throughout the holiday season. Check them out below.

I’m grateful for good health, a loving family and caring friends. ❤️



What are you grateful for this holiday season? pic.twitter.com/XRNAwBwURF — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) December 23, 2019

Also read: Jennifer Lopez has an epic reaction to a fan urging flight passengers to watch 'Hustlers'

My favorite gift is the one in red 🎁😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/QaAbnNnaD5 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) December 24, 2019

Also read: Jennifer Lopez cannot contain excitement over her Golden Globes nomination | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.