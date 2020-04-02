Florida: Jennifer Lopez And Beau Exit Gym With 'Not Open' Sign Just Before The Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez is known for her love for fitness. The reason behind her fitness and amazingly sculpted body even in her 50s is her workout routine. She is a fitness icon for many around the world. The world is currently battling the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Many countries have been forced to opt for a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Florida is also set to join the long list of countries opting for a lockdown. However, Jennifer Lopez and her beau Alex Rodriguez who are residents of Florida have been making the rounds on the internet for their special treatment before the country goes into lockdown.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Slay The Batting Practice With 12-year Old Emme

Also Read | Alex Rodriguez Spends Lockdown Time Playing Baseball With Fiance Jennifer Lopez And Kids

Florida is all set to undergo a 30-day lockdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Jennifer and A-Rod were recently pictured leaving a gym in Florida. The unusual part of the images was that the gym which the couple exited after their workout is closed for the rest of the public. In some pictures, a board with instructions can be seen. The instructions read as ‘The gym is not open. Stay home, stay safe.’

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Wants To Marry Alex Rodriguez ASAP After 'delay' Due To Super Bowl Show

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Dance Their Hearts Out To Rihanna's Track At Golden Globes

Netizens were quick enough to point out the VIP treatment received by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In the pictures, Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a red crop top which highlighted her toned midriff. As she flaunted her midriff she opted for printed tights. The stylish diva completed her look with monochrome trainers and mirror sunglasses. Jennifer Lopez’s beau Alex Rodriguez also kept his look casual. He is seen wearing an all-black outfit and black sunglasses.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.