Here Are Best Scenes From 'Hustlers' Featuring Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez is a very popular singer, songwriter and actor. Take a look at some of the best scenes from the 2019 movie Hustlers featuring JLo.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is an American singer, dancer, performer, designer and actor who has been known for starring in films like Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan, Second Act, The Wedding Planner, among others. She has performed some groovy dance numbers as an artiste.

Jennifer Lopez's film Hustlers was loved by her fans and gained applause from moviegoers. Take a look at the best scenes from her 2019 film Hustlers.

Read Also: When Taylor Swift Swept Her Fans Off Their Feet With Her Benevolent Acts

Jennifer Lopez's best scenes from the film 'Hustlers'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The movie Hustlers was directed by  Lorene Scafaria and was released in 2019. The movie went on to do great at the box-office and garnered a huge fan base too. Apart from Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers also featured the likes of Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Will Farrell, etc in the lead roles. 

Fans loved Jennifer Lopez's role in Hustlers and she received worldwide praise. The singer and actor proved with more than one scene that she can perform brilliantly in front of the camera as well. Take a look at these videos that depict her best scenes from Hustlers.

Read Also: Billie Eilish & Justin Biebers' Friendship Will Make You Misty-eyed; Read To Know About It

Jennifer Lopez slayed the pole dancing scene on Fiona Apple’s song Criminal. Her moves were mesmerizing for the audiences. Even after all these years, her dance leaves fans speechless just as she did in this sequence.

One of the best scenes of the movie is also when Jennifer Lopez's character Ramona took Constance Wu's character Destiny under her wings and trained her. It was a touching scene when the beautifully dressed Ramona saw the underdressed Destiny and proposed she could curl up in her fur. This scene has a separate fan-base world over.

Jennifer Lopez's outfits in the film were as attractive as the celebrity as well. She rocked every 2000's attire with utmost ease and grace. The scenes where she walked with her entire crew like a boss was very popular too.

Read Also: Here's How Justin Bieber Is Spending His Quarantine Time | See Videos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Read Also: Rihanna's Philanthropic Work Towards Society Is An Inspiration For The Globe; Read Here

 

 

First Published:
