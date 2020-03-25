Jennifer Lopez’s Amazing Live Performances To Watch On YouTube; See Videos

Jennifer Lopez is a well-known singer and dancer in Hollywood. Her Latin-cultural influence in the pop music genre has made her famous among many around the world. Apart from her singing, dancing, and acting abilities, Jennifer Lopez is also known for her unique fashion sense. She is also known to be a doting mother to her twins Emme and Max. She made headlines earlier this year for her terrific performance at the halftime during SuperBowl 2020. Her last on-screen appearance was in the movie Hustlers, which was praised by her fans. Check out some of Jennifer Lopez’s best live shows on YouTube that showcase her immense singing and dancing talents.

Jennifer Lopez's various live performance on YouTube

Ain't it Funny

The song was co-written by Jennifer Lopez and Cory Rooney for the 2001 Adam Shankman-directed romantic comedy The Wedding Planner. The song was also included in Lopez's second studio album JLo. The song was loved by the audience for its lyrics and music.

Medicine

The song was the third collaboration between Jennifer Lopez and French Montana. Before this, the duo previously worked on "Same Girl" and "I Luh Ya Papi". As per several reports, it is being said that Jennifer Lopez gave warnings to her potential suitor French Montana on this horn-tinged track.

Waiting for Tonight

The song was the sequel to Lopez's first single "If You Had My Love" and was loved by her fans which made it a huge hit. The song is about a woman who is eagerly waiting for the arrival of her man at her place. Also, JLo did some pole dancing when she performed this song at halftime during the 2020 Super Bowl. The song was originally recorded by the dance trio 3rd Party and was released in the year 1997 in the album Alive.

