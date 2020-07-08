Jennifer Lopez' 'Anaconda' & Other Popular Hollywood Flicks That Showcase Deadly Predators

The magnanimous success of Jennifer Lopez's Anaconda in 1997 gave rise to a new genre in Hollywood films. Post-the Jennifer Lopez starrer, several movies based on the concept of killer-animals were made. Talking about such thriller flicks, let's take a look at some popular films which revolves around the concept of deadly-homicide animals.

Hollywood Movies That Are Based On Horrifying Killer-Animals

1. Anaconda

Anaconda is an iconic movie starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Owen Wilson, and Jon Voight. A story about a documentary film crew, who get stranded in an unknown place, due to a greedy snake-hunter. Little do they know, that they are staying near the niche of a lethal anaconda snake.

The deadly man-eater snake preys on every human by one by one until a few manage to kill the anaconda. Jennifer Lopez played the lead role in Anaconda, who survives irrespective of several anaconda attacks on her. This Jennifer Lopez starrer turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box-office and has several instalments attached to it.

2. Crawl

In the 2019 movie Crawl, the killer animal is none other than a slayer alligator. In fact, the story revolves around a couple of alligators, who scare a father-daughter duo throughout the movie. It is a horror-thriller flick which will keep you at the edge of your seat and give you a nail-biting experience.

The underwater scenes where the alligators attack the humans and, ruthlessly eat a few, gives one goosebumps. Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper played the lead roles in this hard-hitting movie about survival.

3. Rampage

Dwayne Johnson essayed the role of Davis Okoye, a friend to a super-large animal, who turns rogue due to exposure of a chemical. A miraculously gigantic wolf and alligator are an on a human killing spree in this Brad Peyton film.

They are somehow stopped and killed by Davis and his friend George, an albino gorilla. The film did exceptional business at the box-office and minted a whopping 42.8 crores USD.

4. Jurassic Park Movie Series

Jurrasic Park movies are nothing short of an encyclopedia about dinosaurs in itself. The amount of research on the various genes of extinct species in these movies is simply surreal. Jurassic Park films are based on the concept of forcefully breeding dinosaurs in the current world via scientific methods. And, how dinosaurs kill humans irrespective of training them, as they are predators in nature. With successful editions, the audience can't wait for another next mind-boggling experience into the woods dominated by carnivore dinosaurs.

5. The Shallows

The Shallows is an action thriller about a woman, who manages to survive in-numerous attacks by a homicide shark. In the end, she reaches the shore after days of tactfully protecting herself from the deadly shark. Helmed by filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, the trailer of The Shallows itself will send chills down your spine. Blake Lively played the lead role in this thriller Hollywood movie.

