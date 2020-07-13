'Are You Ready?': Jennifer Lopez And Maluma Tease New Music With Stunning Pictures

Music lovers have a reason to rejoice as pop singers Jennifer Lopez and Malum teased new music. Both the stars took to their respective social media handles over the weekend to share pictures from their studio session together. Though it is not clear when the two hit the studio together, however, both J.Lo and Maluma did collaborate on an album for their upcoming highly anticipated film, Marry Me.

Jennifer shared two pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen posing with Maluma in the coolest manner. In the second picture, Jennifer and Maluma are spending some happy moments together. While captioning the post, the Hustlers actress asked his fans whether they are ready to witness some amazing songs.

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez who featured on a talk show in February had revealed that there are all-new songs and all new music with it. So it's exciting. She also mentioned that she has crooned approximately six or eight songs and Maluma has done two or three. When the 51-year-old actress was asked whether she would go on a tour to promote the film, she reportedly said that Maybe she can go on a Marry Me Tour. But later, Jennifer also said that she is not planning this anytime soon.

The story of the film Marry Me follows Lopez, a pop star, who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance (played by Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously picks a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.



Apart from Lopez, Malum also expressed his feelings and experience of working with Lopez on the film last year to an international media outlet. The Feel the Beat singer reportedly said that for him its been an amazing year where he stayed in New York for two or three weeks shooting the movie with Jennifer. He further added that he had a great time filming scenes and recording music with Jennifer Lopez.



Maluma who is making his Hollywood debut with the film also reportedly told the outlet that he was waiting for the perfect role to enter into the fraternity. The singer also said that he feels that if he wishes to do something in life then the the scale of it has to be high.

