Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's $10M Hamptons Mansion Is Sight For Sore Eyes; Watch

Recently, the American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez shared a few videos on his Instagram wall, in which he along with Jennifer was seen spending summer together in their $10million Hamptons mansion located on a secluded cul-de-sac. His videos gave a sneak peek into the estate. Read on to know the details of JLo and ARod's mansion, which features a pool house, steam room and over three acres of land.

Inside JLo & ARod’s Hamptons mansion

Reportedly, the main house comes with eight bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. According to the report of a leading news portal, inside the lavish pad, there is also a theatre room that features a large projector screen with comfortable seating to lounge on. The report adds that the classic Hamptons style residence is equipped with a steam room and sauna for the couple after their workouts. Also, a separate pool house sits next to a large sparkling swimming area. In addition, a large covered porch sits both in front and behind the house with outdoor couches for seating.

Elaborating more about the home's exterior, the report added that there are several large round balconies. They are covered in the natural wooden material. Reportedly, JLo purchased the property back in 2013.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

After first meeting him in 2005 at a baseball game, Jennifer first started dating A-Rod in March 2017. They confirmed their romance while making their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala. They were spotted out wearing matching outfits. Later, in March 2019 it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez had got engaged to her baseball legend boyfriend Alex Rodriguez during a romantic beach getaway.

Ever since their engagement, the duo's PDA always managed to grab the attention of their fans. In a recent post, Jennifer Lopez was seen flaunting her dance moves while on the other half of the screen, Alex Rodriguez was trying to match his footsteps with her. The video won hearts on the internet as many found Alex's attempt 'cute'.

