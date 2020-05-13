Jennifer Lopez's Movies That Tanked At The Box Office; From 'Gigli' To 'Jersey Girl'

Jennifer Lopez has become a true blue sensation. Being an actor, singer, entrepreneur, producer and fashion designer, Jennifer Lopez has achieved it all. Jennifer Lopez has been part of some critically acclaimed as well as some commercially successful films in her glorious career.

Some of them include Maid In Manhattan, The Wedding Planner, Monster-In-Law, Out Of Sight and Hustlers. However, along with successes, Jennifer Lopez has also seen her own share of failure at the box office. These are some of Jennifer Lopez's films which turned out to be a failure at the box office.

Jennifer Lopez's movies which turned out to be a box office failure

Gigli

The film Gigli was directed by Martin Brest and was released in the year 2003. Gigli had a lot of expectations from the masses due to its star-cast which had Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the pivotal roles who were reportedly also dating each other at that time. However, upon its release, the Jennifer Lopez starrer Gigli was received negatively by the fans and the critics alike.

Gigli is also reportedly considered one of the worst films of all time in Hollywood. The Jennifer Lopez starrer was also touted to be one of the most expensive box office bombs of all time. The film managed to mint $7.2 million at the box office with a budget of $75.6 million.

Jersey Girl

The film was directed by Kevin Smith. Apart from JLo, the film also boasted of an ensemble star-cast comprising of Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, George Carlin and Stephen Root. However, that did not uplift the fate of the film at the box office.

The movie went on to underperform at the box office after being negatively received by the critics. With a budget of $35 million, the film only managed to mint $36 million at the box office. JLo's performance was also reportedly not well-received by the masses.

Jack

The comedy and drama flick was directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The film starred Jennifer Lopez alongside Robin Williams, Diane Lane, Brian Kerwin and Bill Cosby. The movie revolved around Williams essaying the role of Jack, who is suffering from Werner's Syndrome which is a form of progeria.

However, even with a unique subject, the film did not go an impressive performance at the box office. With a budget of $45 million, it went on to mint $58.6 million at the box office. The film was also nominated for the Worst Picture at the Stinker Bad Movie Awards in the year 1996.

