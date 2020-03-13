Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello Ace The 'Flip The Switch' Challenge; Watch

Just as soon as people got over the #dollypatronchallenge, a new TikTok trend seems to have been taken over by the internet. The new Flip the Switch challenge is supposedly linked to Drake’s new hit song, Nonstop from the 2018 album, Scorpion.

The challenge should involve two people and one of them should hold the phone close to a mirror. The other partner should be standing slightly away and as soon as the music starts playing, the two people are supposed to trade clothes when the screen blacks out for a second. Popular Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello also seemed to have loved the trend. Check out the celebrities who also did the Flip the Switch challenge.

Hollywood celebrities who have done the Flip the Switch challenge

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez took up the challenge with her partner Alex Rodrigues. Alex Rodriguez was seen in beige trousers, navy blue colour blazer and a white shirt. He also wore a pair of Aviator glasses. Jennifer Lopez wore a white ensemble and large loop earrings. After the light switched off and switched on, the duo swapped their clothes and Jennifer Lopez even copied the latter's expressions, which made the video go viral.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello also took up the challenge with choreographer Calvit Jr. As the music starts playing Camila Cabello is seen dancing in a white crop top and black jeggings along with sunglasses. Calvin Jr. was seen in a black jacket with a blue patch on the sleeves. He wore an orange beanie and was seen running his hand over his goatee. And when the switch happens, Camila Cabello was hilariously seen copying his action.

Kate McKinnon

Comedian Kate McKinnon did the Flip the Switch challenge with Senator Elizabeth Warren. This video was supposed to be a behind-the-scenes video and fans went crazy over how McKinnon copied the senator. The two were seen in almost similar outfits.

Max Greenfield

Max Greenfield the actor who starred in New Girl also took up the Flip the Switch challenge with his co-star from The Neighbourhood, Cedric The Entertainer. This video was quite different from the other ones as Max Greenfield was seen standing still with a poker face holding the phone while Cedric was grooving behind. And as the screen blacked out, the outfits swapped and so were the expressions.

