Jennifer Lopez’s PDA With Hubby Alex Rodriguez Made It To The Headlines In 2019

Jennifer Lopez is a true blue diva in her own right. The actor and singer always manages to grab eyeballs, either through her ravishing sartorial choices or through her lovely social media posts. Jennifer garnered the limelight this year because of her much-needed quality time with her family. Her beautiful picture with husband Alex Rodriguez on the occasion of Christmas literally broke the internet. She shared a picture on her social media where she can be seen kissing her husband under a Christmas tree. The picture was even more special as the couple could be seen twinning in red and black checkered attires.

Jennifer Lopez rung in the New Year with her husband Alex Rodriguez

Alex too shared some adorable pictures with the family on the special occasion. She rung in the New Year along with her family and the pictures scream love and togetherness. The Anaconda actor has twins, Emme and Max with her ex-husband Mark Anthony. Her New Year celebration with her family also proved to be a visual delight for all her fans. Reportedly, Jennifer along with her husband Alex rung in the New Year in a grand manner by dancing away the whole night along with their kids and close friends and just at the stroke of midnight, the lovely couple shared a kiss.

Alex shared a lovely video consisiting of all their special moments in the year gone by

The Out Of Sight actor also took to her social media to share a collage of their pictures from the celebration. While Alex looked dapper in a black suit, Jennifer looked gorgeous in a black gown. The video from their New Year countdown is being loved by the fans where they can be seen welcoming the New Year with great pomp and joy. Alex also shared a beautiful post which had the family's beautiful memories from the year 2019. Right from their engagement to some endearing moments with their children, the video captured it all. Jennifer reportedly announced her engagement in March last year when Alex popped up the question during their holidays in Bahamas.

