Jennifer Lopez Movies From 'Gigli' To 'Second Act' To Binge-watch This Holiday Season

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is a successful actor, singer, fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is one of the most celebrated pop stars the world has ever witnessed. The powerpack performer never fails to impress her fans with her great music and mesmerising voice. However, her acting skills are also equally admired and appreciated. Jennifer Lopez recently got nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her stellar performance in the film Hustlers. Here are some of JLo's best movies you should have on your must-watch list.

Jennifer Lopez's best movies to watch

Out of Sight (1998)

The movie rounds up 21 years of success. In the 1998 action drama, she plays a U.S. Marshal, and George Clooney has a longtime history of robbing banks. After he busts out of jail, Lopez's character is assigned to his case. Naturally, she falls victim to Clooney's charm and good looks. It is one of the most high-rated movies of JLo.

PSA: if you want to keep reveling in the brilliance that is J. Lo the bona fide movie star, Out of Sight is on HBO Now. pic.twitter.com/oTGgaC4ncP — Marina Fang (@marinafang) September 15, 2019

Gigli (2003)

Gigli was a romantic comedy from the "Bennifer" era when Lopez dated actor Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. Martin Brest's film stars Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bartha and Lenny Venito. Los Angeles mobster Larry Gigli (Affleck) gets attracted to the beautiful lesbian Ricki (Lopez), who is hired to make sure he doesn't mess up a hit job.

Aug. 1/2003 - The movie Gigli is released. Starred: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bartha, Al Pacino, Christopher Walken & Lainie Kazan. Movie is considered a box office bomb due to it's $75.6 million budget and grossing $7.2 million. pic.twitter.com/iAcSBHeIkd — Today In History (@TodayThatWas) August 1, 2018

Second Act (2018)

Starring Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens and This Is Us star, Milo Ventimiglia, the movie follows a 40-year-old woman named Maya (Lopez) who gets a second chance to fulfill her dreams. The premise isn't exactly groundbreaking, but there's something incredibly inspiring about Lopez's character never giving up. The film is directed by Peter Segal.

Let me tell you about happiness watching @JLo and @LeahRemini in Second Act!! I’m five minutes in already in happy tears!! I love these type of movies!! Heartwarming!! #iknowimlate #GOTanxiety #verycalmingandloving pic.twitter.com/CUu2KGGeOu — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) April 28, 2019

