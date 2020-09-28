Jennifer Lopez Shares A Heartwarming Message She Received From Her Daughter Emme

Fans of Jennifer Lopez know how close she is to her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz. Jennifer Lopez's Instagram is full of photos and videos with her daughter. On the occasion of National Daughter's Day on September 25, Jennifer shared a heartwarming video that she received from her daughter.

JLo shares an adorable video message that she received from her daughter Emme

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez And Maluma's Song 'Pa Ti + Lonely' From 'Marry Me' Will Get You Grooving

Above is the post that Jennifer Lopez shared online on the occasion of National Daughter's Day. In the caption for the post, Jennifer wrote that her daughter Emme was her sunshine and her whole heart. The video was a personal message that Jennifer Lopez received from her daughter when they were apart.

Also Read | From Jennifer Lopez's Home To Rihanna's: Expensive Celebrity Homes Sold In 2020

In the video, Emme told her mother Jennifer Lopez that she was the best mom in the whole world. Emme also claimed that she could not have asked for a better mother than Jennifer Lopez. Emme added that she really missed Jennifer and loved her dearly. Emme then told Jennifer Lopez that this video message was supposed to be a surprise. Finally, Jennifer's daughter said that she did not know what she would do without her mother and repeated how much she missed the actor.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Drops Steamy Teaser Of Her Two-song Collaboration With Popstar Maluma

On the work front, Jlo is set to feature in the upcoming romantic comedy film Marry Me. The movie is directed by Kat Coiro and is set to release on February 12, 2021. The movie is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. Jennifer Lopez will play the lead role of Katalina "Kat" Valdez. The movie will also star Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Chloe Coleman and Maluma in prominent roles.

Marry Me is a comedy about a Latin popstar who finds out that her partner is cheating on her. The popstar is broken after learning about this affair. However, her life takes a drastic turn after she decides to marry a random stranger holding a 'Marry Me' sign at her concert. Marry Me is co-produced by Nuyorican Productions and Perfect World Pictures. The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's Song To Zayn's Baby Pics; See What Hollywood Celebs Were Upto This Week

[promo source: Jennifer Lopez Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.