Jennifer Lopez Drops Steamy Teaser Of Her Two-song Collaboration With Popstar Maluma

All the J Lo fans have already braced themselves for the release of Jennifer Lopez's much-awaited two-song collaboration with the Columbian singer Maluma. On Monday, the Luh Ya Papi singer shared the teaser of her upcoming collab with the 26-year-old titled Pa'Ti - Lonely. With over five million views within 24 hours from its release on Instagram, the excitement among fans of both the popstars has been hiked a notch higher after its teaser released.

Teases her two-song collab 'Pa'Ti - Lonely' with Maluma

On September 21, Jennifer Lopez gave fans a sneak-peek into the music video of her upcoming musical collaboration with Juan Luis Londoño Arias, popularly known as Maluma. In the steamy teaser of Pa'Ti - Lonely, Jennifer Lopez looks nothing less than stunning as she shells out major boss lady vibes as always. On the other hand, Maluma seems to play her driver-cum-bodyguard in the music video, who cannot help but fall in love with his drop-dead gorgeous boss.

The 52-year-old artist's outfits in the teaser of the upcoming song can easily give anyone a run for their money. In the opening frame of the teaser, J Lo is seen donning a three-piece suit paired with a fur coat over it and black latex hand gloves. She rounded off her look with statement silver earrings, black sunglasses and a messy uptied hairdo.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, she wrote, My two song collaboration Pa’ Ti - Lonely with @Maluma is almost here! Don’t miss the @TikTok Live: Behind the Video and two-part premiere event this Thursday at 6pm EST / 3pm PST. It all starts on TikTok. (sic)".

Check out the teaser of J Lo's two-song collaboration with Maluma below:

The music video of Pa’ Ti - Lonely will be released across social media platforms on Thursday, i.e. September 24, 2020. In addition to their song collaboration, J Lo and Maluma will also be seen sharing the screen space in the highly-anticipated romantic musical comedy, titled Marry Me. The Kat Coiro directorial is said to be based on Bobby Crosby's graphic novel of the same name.

Alongside Lopez and Maluma, Marry Me will also star Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley and Michelle Buteau in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on February 12, 2021.

