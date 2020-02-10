Jennifer Lopez "devastated" After Being Snubbed Out Of The Oscars Once Again

Jenniffer Lopez has once again created a massive buzz after failing to bag her first-ever nomination by the Oscars as it had been revealed that the pop star would not present any awards. The 50-year-old Hustlers star has also been snubbed by the presenters and the nominations list by the Oscars.

Jennifer Lopez "Devastated" after being snubbed out of the Oscars

According to a news portal, it was reported that JLo was devastated after the Oscar snub. The news portal mentioned that Jennifer was really upset about missing out on the Oscar nomination. The source added that she is a positive person, however, the Oscar snub has hit her hard.

Fans know Jennifer as a regular attendant when it comes to awards shows. The singer has presented the awards on several occasions in the past. Just last year, JLo took the stage to present the awards for best production and design. She also presented Best Costume Design in 2015, Best Costume Design and Best Makeup in 2012 and Best Original Score in 2010.

Prior to that, she also appeared as a presenter at the awards held in 2007, 2006, 2003, 2002, 2001, 1999 and 1998. The singer-actor has been a regular presenter for the past two decades; however, she did not make the cut at this years Oscars which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

This news comes just as Jennifer enjoyed critical praise for her role as Ramona Vega in her flick Hustlers. In Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez plays a stripper while actors Julia Stiles and Cardi B also have important roles in this crime drama.

The singer was nominated and seen at the SAG awards for her role. The actor has now gone on to receive over 40 nominations in mainstream and independent film awards across the globe for her role.

She notably bagged the nomination for Golden Globe awards and Independent Spirit Awards, along with Screen Actors Guild Awards. Jennifer was last seen at the Superbowl half time show along with Shakira.

