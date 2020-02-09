Oscars 2020: Date, Time, And Other Details Of The 92nd Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is considered to be among the most prominent honour in the Hollywood film industry. Given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the awards are an international recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy's voting membership.

Oscars 2020 schedule

When and Where

The 92nd Academy Awards or Oscars 2020 will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET and around 6:30 am IST. The Oscars will be helmed at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The place has hosted the event for around 18 years now since 2002.

Host

The previous year, Kevin Hart was pulled out due to public backlash over some of his older homophobic tweets. Hence, the Oscars went without a host for the first time in 30 years. Instead, the show leaned on its presenters, including Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler, who were on top form, along with Helen Mirren, Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke and Constance Wu. As per reports, The Oscars 2020 will follow last year’s footsteps and will again take place without a host.

Performances

There are several performances confirmed by the Academy on their official social media handle. This includes a special performance from Billie Eilish who swept the Grammy Awards 2020 with winning in all major categories. Janelle Monáe will also have a special performance. This year’s Oscar will bring together the world’s Elsas for Frozen 2, for the first time.

Oscar Presenters

Being one of the biggest events in Hollywood, there are several big names that will be presenters. This includes Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Keanu Reeves, Brie Larson, Tom Hanks, and more.

Joker leads the Oscars with 11 nominations, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 with 10 each. Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce are competing for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger are competing for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

