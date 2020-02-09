Oscars 2020 Live Streaming Details: Where And How To Watch On TV And Online

The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, honour the artistic and technical merit in the film industry. The awards are given annually by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for international recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy's voting membership. Ever since the submission started for Oscars 2020, excitement soared for movie lovers.

Recently, the members of The Academy published the list of nominations following a short-listing process. The event will take place on February 9, 2020, i.e this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Here are the details where and how you can watch it on TV or the internet.

#OscarsAllAccess is LIVE from the Red Carpet on Twitter this Sunday Feb 9th! ❤️ or RT this tweet for a reminder to tune in #Oscars Sunday! pic.twitter.com/GKgGPTan55 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 6, 2020

Oscars live streaming details

Oscars 2020 will be aired on ABC. Apart from watching the Oscars on TV, a viewer with cable or satellite subscriptions can also watch the ceremony live on their laptops, smartphones or tablets through website ABC.com or the ABC app. The ceremony will also be streamed by YouTube TV, DirecTV NOW, PlayStation Vue and Hulu through a TV provider or a live stream service. And if viewers are unable to watch the live show, the full broadcast will be available on the ABC site and app until Feb. 17. Oscars 2020 will also start streaming on Hulu from Monday, i.e February 10, 2020.

The Oscars Red Carpet streaming details

'Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live' will start covering the red carpet at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. It will continue through the end of the ceremony. The red carpet can be streamed through the same services as the awards ceremony.

