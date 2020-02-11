The Secret To Jennifer Lopez's Flawless 'Super Bowl 2020' Look That Made Fans Fall In Love

Super Bowl 2020 saw some of the most iconic performances of the year. Right from Lady Gaga to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed on Sunday night, i.e. February 2, 2020. The highlight of the event was the 14-minute-long performance of JLo and Shakira.

Their fans could not keep calm but go gaga over their performance which also marked cameos by J. Balvin, Big Bunny and JLo's 11-year-old daughter Emme. Both the singers stunned everyone with their custom-made ensembles and extravagant makeup.

Celebrities have their own special make-up routines that they follow in order to look flawless. Jennifer Lopez is one of the celebs who fans want to look like. Right from how her skin, to what costumes she wears, fans love looking like their favourite diva.

Many fans have been curious about the beauty regime celebs follow. If you too are wondering what JLo's Super Bowl beauty regime comprises, here is a step-by-step process of the same.

Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl beauty secret revealed:

Lopez is one of the few singer-actors who are widely known for their beauty and fitness. The Ain't Your Mama singer will turn 51 in July 2020, but still continues to give major beauty goals to millions across the world. One of the eminent weekly Spanish-language magazines recently shed light on what JLo's step-by-step process for the Super Bowl facial:

Her facial begins with cleansing her skin to remove any trace of eye makeup using two different types of cleansers

After cleansing her face with two different types of cleansers, the next step in her regime is to exfoliate her skin with an exfoliating toner.

The next step is dedicated to exfoliate and lift the skin, applying a combination of acids, botanical extracts and silk proteins to her skin.

After exfoliating, the next stage is the masque stage, to smooth the eye area and reduce puffing.

She completes her treatment with microcurrent technology to tone her facial muscles

Finally, she applies a mix of different types of serums to complete her facial regime.

