Jennifer Lopez Movies That You Can Catch On Netflix Anytime You Want

Jennifer Lopez is an actor/singer who has a huge fan following across boundaries. She made her acting debut in the year 1986 with a small role in the film My Little Girl. She was just 16 when she made her appearance in the film and has been a part of a number of critically acclaimed films since then. There are a few films of the actor which are available on Netflix. Have a look at the list here.

Jennifer Lopez films on Netflix

1. What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

What To Expect When You’re Expecting is a comedy-drama which released in the year 2012. The film revolves around the lives of five women. The story is based on the adventures they have while they learn a number of things about pregnancy and bearing a child. The film has been directed by Kirk Jones and is based on the books written by Heidi Murkoff. What To Expect When You’re Expecting stars Jennifer Lopez as Holly. It also features actors like Cameron Diaz and Elizabeth Banks in pivotal roles.

2. Parker (2013)

Parker is an action thriller which released in the year 2013. The film revolves around a thief who has unusual work ethics. It then develops into the story of his revenge and how he collaborates with a woman to accomplish his mission. Parker is directed by Taylor Hackford and is based on a novel which was written by Donald E Westlake. Jennifer Lopez plays the role of Leslie Rodgers in the film. Jason Statham also plays a pivotal role in the film.

3. Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life (2017)

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life is a documentary released in the year 2017. The story portrayed here is the real-life story of Chris Brown. It features the controversial life story of the much-loved singer. Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life was directed by Andrew Sandler. Jennifer Lopez plays herself in this documentary. It also features a number of singers like DJ Khaled, Jamie Foxx, and Terrence Jenkins in pivotal roles.

