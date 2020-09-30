Mariah Carey Takes A Dig At Jennifer Lopez In Her New Memoir; Hints How Their Feud Started

Mariah Carey had earlier, on several occasions, taken jibes at singer and actor Jennifer Lopez stating that she 'did not know her.' Now, in her memoir titled, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, the singer has finally revealed how her feud with JLo began in the first place. The memoir stated that the feud between the two singers also included Mariah's ex-husband and the then owner of a big music company, Tommy Mottola.

Mariah Carey hints how her feud with Jennifer Lopez started

Mariah mentioned how Tommy had tried to sabotage her music career after their split by using a sample of her music which she had used in her hit track, Loverboy to give to another singer on his label whom she 'did not know'. Thus, the We Belong Together singer indirectly hinted that Tommy wanted to use her own music sample for Jennifer without even mentioning her name in the memoir.

For the unversed, Mariah had been signed on to Tommy's music label when she was just 18 years of age and the latter had helped her to launch her debut album which had turned out to be a huge success. The singer married Tommy in the year 1993 when she was 24 years of age and he was 44. However, the pair went on to separate in the year 1997 wherein Mariah claimed that her ex-husband was too 'controlling.'

Mariah Carey states how her ex-husband tried to sabotage her career

Mariah's feud with JLo soon began during the time of her semi-autobiographical movie Glitter wherein Tommy had acted as a huge catalyst. Mariah has stated in her memoir how her ex-husband used all his power to punish her during this time after they had newly separated. During this time, Jennifer was also signed up on Tommy's music label. The All I Want For Christmas singer revealed how her ex tried to sabotage her endeavour, Glitter when he got to know that she is using a sample of Yellow Music Orchestra's Firecracker for the same. She hinted how Tommy and his label roped in JLo to produce a single with the same sample. The On The Floor singer's album, I'm Real, sure enough, had a glimpse of the sample which was used by Mariah.

