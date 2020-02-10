The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jennifer Lopez's Most Fashionable And Offbeat Looks Over Last Decade

Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most fashionable celebrities and has tons of iconic fashion moments. Today we look at the actor-musician's best looks of the decade

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has always been in the spotlight since first bursting onto the scene with the film Selena. Lopez never seems to miss a beat when it comes to her style sense and fashionable outfits. From grand parties to red carpets events and to movie screenings, there is no look that Jennifer Lopez cannot slay. Let us take a look back at all the phenomenal fashion moments Jennifer Lopez has created over the last decade.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, And Other Hollywood Divas Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

Best looks of Jennifer Lopez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Also Read | Marc Anthony Gushes As Jennifer Lopez Is Joined By Daughter Emme In Super Bowl Performance

Jennifer Lopez's unorthodox style

Jennifer Lopez certainly loves to keep it stylish when it comes to rocking her outfits and is game for just about any trend. Also, the actor has never shown any hesitation when it comes to experimenting and trying on different attires or non-typical colours. Take a look at some of JLo's bold and most offbeat looks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes Inspiration From Jennifer Lopez For Her Grammys 2020 Outfit?

Also Read | Karishma-Upen, Jennifer-Karan And Other Exes From TV Industry Who Moved On Graciously

(Image credits: Instagram | Jennifer Lopez)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
TWITTER REACTS TO PARASITE'S WIN
RUSSIAN PLANE LANDS ON ITS BELLY
WOMEN ASSAULTED AT DU’S GARGI FEST
GUJ CM TAKES PART IN PRO-CAA RALLY
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY SLAMS OWAISI