Marc Anthony Gushes As Jennifer Lopez Is Joined By Daughter Emme In Super Bowl Performance

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter showcased her singing talents at the super bowl stage. She made an appearance during her mom, Jenifer Lopez’s performance. After watching his daughter perform at such a big stage, Jlo’s ex-husband and proud father Marc Anthony couldn’t contain his excitement.

Marc Anthony took to his Instagram and Twitter account and shared a heartfelt message for his daughter. He shared a sweet post for her daughter showing his love and support and how he feels proud of her daughter. Emme was seen wearing a white dress with a silver heart emblazoned across the front. Emme looked confident as she is pictured holding her mic singing out her tune with a group of young backing singers behind her. Jennifer Lopez and Emme stole the show at Super Bowl as Emme made her singing debut with Born in The USA and Let’s Get Aloud.

Marc Anthony posted a picture of his daughter’s performance with a caption that said, “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my (heart emoji) and I am forever yours. Her dad wasn’t the only one to shower her with praises, many fans applauded her for her performance with her mother Jennifer Lopez.

Emme has a twin brother named Maximilian. Marc and Jennifer Lopez got married in 2004. Four years later in 2008, she gave birth to the twins. The couple got divorced in 2014. Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez’s romance dates way back as she was one of his four beautiful wives. Emme and her twin brother Maximilian were born in 2008 just a few minutes apart from each other. Marc and Jlo’s love story didn’t go as expected but the pair co-parent their twins together.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, took to Instagram to share a gushing tribute for his love. In this video, he was seen cheering for Jennifer Lopez. The clip features the former baseball player jumping up and down while Jlo delivered a thrilling performance. He captioned the video as "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”.

