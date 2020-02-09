Karishma-Upen, Jennifer-Karan And Other Exes From TV Industry Who Moved On Graciously

Most of the Indian audience is always keen to know what is happening in their favourite celebrities' life. From clothing to travelling, fans try to catch every minute detail of what is currently going on. Actors from Bollywood to TV have inspired their fans to live life to its fullest. Be it on-screen or off-screen, the audience and fans often take references from their life.

Amidst all this, off-screen jodis also fascinate fans the most. But sometimes, their favourite couples part ways, leaving them heartbroken. Here are a few TV couples who broke up but moved on graciously.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel met while participating in a popular reality show, Bigg Boss season 8 in 2014. Later, they also hosted a youth-based couple show in 2015. The duo set some major couple goals for their fans and even got engaged on the sets of Nach Baliye 2015.

But their love affair was short-lived and they called off their engagement in the same year. Reportedly, they mutually came to the conclusion of calling it quits.

READ | Karishma Tanna To Nia Sharma: How Single Life Is Working Out Well For TV Celebs

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover

The audience and fans went gaga over this on-screen couple when they were together. Furthermore, they tied the knot in April 2012. But eventually, things took a turn and they decided to part ways in 2014. After their separation, Jennifer concentrated on her career graph, whereas, Karan Singh Grover is now married to Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu.

READ | Karishma Tanna's NET WORTH And How Much She Charges Per Episode Will Leave You Stunned!

Kavita Kaushik and Karan Grover

Kavita Kaushik, popularly known as Chandramukhi Chautala, and Karan Grover received love and praises in 2003 when the couple participated in a couple of dance reality show Nach Baliye. Soon after the show ended, Kavita and Karan called it to quits.

Neither of them ever talked about it openly and the reason for their breakup is still unknown. Kavita Kaushik moved and took marriage vows with Ronit Biswas, whereas, Karan is allegedly dating Poppy Jabbal.

READ | Shivin Narang's Pictures With Karishma Tanna And Jennifer Winget Are Too Cute To Miss

Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundra

Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundra robbed the hearts of the audience as Aarohi and Arjun in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. They fell in love with each other on the sets and were together for almost three years. The reason behind their split is still unknown as none of them ever talked about it publicly. Kritika recently marked her Bollywood debut, whereas, Karan is quite open about his relationship with model-VJ Anusha Dandekar.

READ | Karishma Tanna And Other TV Stars Who Are Setting Major Beach-fashion Goals

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra and Jennifer Winget Instagram*)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.