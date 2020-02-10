Jennifer Lopez: Some Of Her Best TV Shows To Binge-watch

Jennifer Lopez is a successful American actor-singer who recently performed a mindblowing Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. Her latest film Hustlers led her to Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations as well. Even though JLo is more known for her movies, songs and performances, here are some of the TV shows where you can watch Lopez showcasing her acting skills.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Never Fails To Stun In Shimmery Ensembles; See Pics

Best TV shows of Jennifer Lopez

In Living Color

JLo started her career as a member of the dance troupe called The Fly Girls. The show In Living Color is an American comedy TV series. The show saw its glory in its first two seasons. One can see the young and shy Lopez getting introduced in this TV show in this clip here.

Shades of Blue

Shades of Blue is one of JLo's best TV shows to date. It is a crime drama show that is set against the backdrop of New York City. It stars JLo as Harlee Santos. Her portrayal as a tough single mother working as an NYPD detective was appreciated by the audience as well as the critics.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez "devastated" After Being Snubbed Out Of The Oscars Once Again

Second Chances

Second Chances aired in the year 1993 and is an American drama series. The cast included Connie Sellecca, Jennifer Lopez, Matt Salinger, and Megan Porter among others. Even when the show saw an early end due to an unforeseen earthquake in that area, CBS decided to make a spin-off, titled Hotel Malibu, which again featured the character of Lopez in the spinoff. The drama is an interesting plot to see especially as it was JLo's pre-stardom TV stint.

American Idol

JLo has often appeared as a judge on American Idol. It is a singing competition show and is a franchise now since it has now aired for 17 seasons as of now. JLo fans can watch this show to see how their favourite star acts as a judge. Lopez was one of the three judges in seasons 7, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 15 of American idol.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez's 5 Best Movies That Are Ideal For Your Next Binge-watch Session

World of Dance

Jennifer Lopez judges the dance competition show World of Dance and is also the executive producer of the show. having judged it for three seasons for now. The show features dancers performing solo, or in groups to perform any style of dance and get a chance to win a prize of USD 1 million.

ALSO READ| Check Jennifer Lopez's Adorable Blended Family Portraits On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.