Jennifer Lopez' Net Worth Will Astonish You; Check Details Inside

Jennifer Lopez, who is also famously known as J.Lo, is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood today. She has appeared in several leading magazines. She has several beauty product lines and fashion brands. J.Lo has appeared in many television shows as well, as an actor and a judge. Read on to know more about the artist’s total net worth as of 2020.

Jennifer Lopez’s net worth as of 2020

Jennifer Lopez has ventured into various fields after topping the world of music in 2012. She has tried her luck in fashion designing, acting, dancing, and television production. She has also appeared on various shows as a judge, and her career spans over more than 25 years. Today she is considered one of the biggest A-list Hollywood celebrities; she is also one of the highest-paid celebrities of Hollywood.

JLo has a line of fashion and beauty products, that covers clothing line, and fragrances, which went on to garner her a lot of praise from the leading ladies of Hollywood. Her products include Glow by J.Lo, Still Jennifer Lopez, Miami Glow, Love at First Glow, Deseo for Men, Sunkissed Glow, Love and Glamour, Rio Glow, Glowing Goddess, Wild Glow, JLuxe, JLust, and her latest Enduring Glow. These products have contributed vast numbers to her ever-growing net worth. She has also created The J.Lo Girls Collection, which was inspired by Lopez's fashion and made into sporting clothes such as key pieces novelty tops, shorts, skirts and bottoms, denim sportswear jackets and jeans.

A few of her products are exclusively sold by Kohl’s, as the actor has signed a deal with the firm. JLo also appeared in several films that include The Boy Next Door, Ice Age: Collision Course, Maid in Manhattan, and others. Her net worth is estimated at $400 million as of January 2020.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

