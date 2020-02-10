Jennifer Lopez's 5 Best Movies That Are Ideal For Your Next Binge-watch Session

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is a successful actor, singer, fashion designer and entrepreneur. She is one of the most celebrated pop stars the world has ever witnessed. The power-pack performer never fails to impress her fans with her great music and mesmerising voice. However, her acting skills are also equally admired and appreciated. Jennifer Lopez recently got nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her stellar performance in the film Hustlers. Here are some of JLo's best movies you should have on your must-watch list.

Jennifer Lopez best movies you need to watch

Enough (2002)

Enough is a Michael Apted directorial. The movie cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell, and Tessa Allen. The plot of the film revolves around a woman’s life, wherein the terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband after her attempt to run away from him fails.

An Unfinished Life (2005)

An Unfinished Life is a Lasse Hallstrom’s directorial. The movie cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Robert Redford, and Morgan Freeman in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a lady who is desperate to provide care for her daughter. Down-on-her-luck, she moves in with her father-in-law from whom she is estranged. Over time, they learn to forgive each other and heal old wounds.

The Back-up Plan (2010)

The Back-Up Plan is an Alan Poul directorial. The movie has Jennifer Lopez, Alex O'Loughlin, and Michaela Watkins in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a woman, who conceives twins through artificial insemination, only to meet the man of her dreams on the very same day.

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Boy Next Door is Rob Cohen’s directorial. The movie cast Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman, and Kristin Chenoweth in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a woman, who after separating from her unfaithful husband, falls for a younger man who has moved in next door, but their torrid affair soon takes a dangerous turn.

Hustlers (2019)

Hustlers is a Lorene Scafaria directorial. The movie cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Julia Stiles in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Hustlers, a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients after being inspired by a viral New York Magazine article.

