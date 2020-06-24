Jennifer Lopez Begins Her First Weekend Of Summer With A Bang; See Picture Here

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez has officially begun the first weekend of summer with a bang. The actor went on to share a stunning picture that has made all heads turn. This picture is surely going to give you beachy vibes.

In the picture, Jennifer can be seen sporting a white one-piece back lace Guess bikini. For the unversed, the singer is the ambassador for the brand. She completed her look with a messy hairdo, natural makeup, nude lips. She completed the look with hoop earrings. The diva exudes oomph in this picture.

Along with the picture, Jennifer Lopez also went on to update her fans about her whereabouts. She wrote, “The first weekend of summer #VibeCheck”. Check out the picture below.

Fans and friends of the actor went all out to comment on the post. They could not stop themselves from expressing how lovely she looked in the picture. One of them wrote, “Come on Jen. You killin it as always”. While the other one wrote, “Omggg killing it Queen”. Check out some more comments below.

Apart from this post, Jennifer Lopez has been sharing some major style moments while staying home amid the ongoing situation. She often goes on to share some fashion posts, quirky videos, and also gives glimpses on how she spends her day at home. She has been spending time with her loved ones during the quarantine.

But seems like the lockdown could not stop J. Lo from having her share of fun, she recently went on a bike ride with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, adopted a Goldendoodle puppy for her kids, and also dressed up for an at-home date. Last week, the singer revealed that she was working on new music in the recording studio while at the same time she went on to flaunt her stunning head-to-toe leather look. Take a look below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers alongside Constance Wu and Julia Stiles in lead roles. The film received heaps of praise from viewers for their acting skills and storyline. She will next be seen in Kat Coiro’s Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson. The film is in its post-production stage.

