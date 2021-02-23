Jennifer Lopez Pens Heartwarming Note On Emme And Max' 13th Birthday; See Post

Jennifer Lopez’ twins Emme and Max celebrate their 13th birthday on February 23, 2021. On this occasion, Jennifer recently took to Instagram to share a video of her wishing her kids. With her post, she penned down a heartfelt note for her kids. Fans and followers rushed to the comments section to wish the duo.

In the video, Jennifer Lopez' kids were seen having breakfast in bed while she uniquely wished them. They found a letter along with the breakfast that was served. Jennifer asked them to read it and planted a kiss on their head while they were doing so. In her caption, Jennifer wrote that her beautiful babies were teenagers now. She couldn’t believe it had been 13 years since she carried them both home in her arms in the middle of a snowstorm.

She continued saying that out of the blizzard came two perfect little coconuts who rearranged her life and taught her the true meaning of love. It had been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since then. She was feeling so many emotions and was very emotional, proud, happy and also heartbroken because she couldn’t freeze time. Addressing her kids, she said, “To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever... #13 #happybirthdaycoconuts #love #happiness #maxandlulu.” Take a look at her post below.

Jennifer also shared another video which was made by one of her Fanclubs. The video was a bunch of curated videos and photos of Emme and Max. The video also had Jennifer’s song One Step at a Time in the background. She captioned her post saying that she wrote the song when the twins were six weeks old. When she was doing so, Max was trying to curl up and get out of his chair. She said, “I was like “where are you going lil one? Where are you running off to?” All I could think was before I know it they will be running around, and it was already going so fast and I wanted it all to slow down!! Lol. And next thing I know... boom... 13.”

She also penned a few lines from the song. Later, she thanked her Fanclub for the beautiful video and to all for the birthday love for Emme and Max. She said that she had been watching their videos all day which had Emme and Max smiling, crying, laughing and having the best time.

