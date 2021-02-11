Jennifer Lopez Wants 'nothing To Do' With Rumours About Cheating Fiancé

Jennifer Lopez wanted nothing to do with cheating rumours surrounding her fiancé Alex Rodrigues, a source told E!News in an interview. The site added that Lopez is headed overseas to shoot for her new film, a rom-com, soon and is choosing to ignore all the chatter and speculations about her relationship. The rumours were about Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Splitting Up? Here Is The Truth

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez relationship on the rocks?

The source said that J.Lo will be off to the Dominican Republic and that everything was fine with her and Alex. Alex will not be accompanying her to the Dominican Republic because he had his own obligations to attend to but the two will be meeting up in Miami for Valentine’s Day, the E!News article read. The source also said in the interview that Jennifer Lopez was really excited about the film and was looking forward to starting shooting for it. She did not want to let anything dampen her spirits, especially pesky online rumours.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez Recreates Scene From 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' To Celebrate 20 Years; Watch

The rumour started spreading after the reunion of Southern Charm on January 28, 2021, the article said. Cast member Craig Conover accused Madison LeCroy of cheating on then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with an Ex-MLB player who was very famous, and then Andy Cohen added fuel to the fire by saying that the person was committed and very famous. Madison Lecroy told Page Six that while she had spoken to Alex on the phone the two had never actually met and she would only consider him an acquaintance, the article continued. E!News was told by an anonymous source that the Sports Analyst had never met Madison and did not even know who she was.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez To Star In Netflix's New Action Movie 'The Mother'

So while netizens are talking about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship being on the rocks, a source close to them has assured that the couple is fine and are doing well, according to the report from E!News. On the career front, Jennifer Lopez’s movie, Shotgun Wedding has a new lead in Josh Duhamel after Armie Hammer backed out of the project following personal scandals dealing with abuse and cannibalism. Shooting in the Dominican Republic is scheduled to begin soon for the romantic comedy by Lionsgate Production House.

Also read: Alex Rodriguez Talks About His 'blended' Family With Jennifer Lopez And Ex-wife Cynthia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.